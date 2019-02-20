Man electrocuted on top of train.

Early morning commuters at a Durban train station were traumatised after witnessing a man being electrocuted by a 3000V cable, while he was on top of a train.

The disturbing incident, which unfolded at the Shallcross station in Chatsworth, was captured on video by a commuter yesterday morning.

In the video, which has been shared on social media, there is an image of throngs of commuters waiting to board the train.

Seconds later, there are screams and the camera pans to the top of the train where a man is lying on his back.

The graphic video captures footage as sparks, smoke and fire are seen coming from his body. Eventually, the flames subside and the man stops moving.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the incident occurred between 7am and 8am.