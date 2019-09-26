Joburg police arrest more than 1,000 for drink-driving in August

More than 1,000 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Johannesburg in August.

This was revealed by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday. The JMPD’s monthly performance statistics showed a dramatic increase in the number of people arrested for drink-driving.

"Drink-driving operations remain in full force as the number of arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol has increased substantially," said mayor Herman Mashaba.

In total, 1,101 people were arrested for the crime in August - up by more than 300 from the 790 arrested in July. Mashaba said the figures were a reflection of the continued efforts by the city to curb growing crime trends that affect residents and businesses.

"It is for this reason that I have advocated for and launched Operation Buya Mthetho early in 2018. This programme has enhanced the city’s fight against criminal elements and lawlessness pervading our communities, hampering much-needed economic growth," he said.

The JMPD identified the Top 6 crime types across the region as follows.

1,101 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol (790 in July)

35 for hijacked or stolen motor vehicles (27 in July)

34 for possession of unlicensed firearms (14 in July)

13 for common robbery (17 in July)

12 for assault (7 in July)

11 for stolen goods (13 in July)

JMPD spokesman Wayne Minaar said the release of the monthly statistics was a way to ensure work had been done and to hold the force accountable.

Mashaba said through the operation, the city had been able to trace the unlawful use of city services that were not being paid for, hindering the city’s ability to deliver services.

"The latest example is the property on which the Sandton Gautrain station is situated. The city was left with no option but to cut off water supply at the Sandton Gautrain station following extensive efforts to get the land owner, Ceder Park, to pay its R8m debt. The debt is for outstanding property rates as well as water, refuse, and sewerage services," he said.

Mashaba said more cut-offs could be expected as efforts to collect outstanding debt were intensified.