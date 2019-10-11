'Huge' JMPD contingent to monitor protest outside mining company offices

A "huge" number of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers will be deployed to the offices of Australian mining company South 32 in Johannesburg on Friday, where about 700 community members from Mpumalanga's mining towns will be picketing.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar said the march would take place from 9.30am.

"There will be a group of people picketing at the intersection of Melrose Boulevard and Athol Oaklands Road. A representative from the company will receive a memorandum from the group," Minaar said.

"There will be a huge number of officers to monitor the protest in the area."

The march, according to its organisers, is about Mpumalanga communities' dissatisfaction in South 32's operations.

In 2018, South 32 announced its intention to sell off its SA thermal coal business.

In August, Business Day reported that Mike Teke’s Seriti Resources had emerged as the exclusive bidder for South 32’s SA coal mines.