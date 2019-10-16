Load-shedding returns to Mzansi!

Eskom on Wednesday announced that stage 2 load-shedding is likely to be implemented from 9am to 11pm.

The power alert stated this is “due to a shortage of capacity”.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said he was receiving information of “major Eskom generation capacity supply shortages as unplanned generation breakdowns (UCLF) spiked yesterday and continue today”.

Yelland tweeted that he had been told of one reactor down at Koeberg, four units down with boiler tube leaks, a problem at Grootvlei, and a conveyor down from Grootegeluk to Matimba.

The City of Johannesburg has advised that load-shedding is expected in the inner city and Johannesburg north between 9am and 11pm.