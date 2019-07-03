Government mulls new measures to support cash-strapped Eskom

The government is weighing additional options to support Eskom, including swapping the utility’s debt for government bonds and moving it to a special purpose vehicle, a senior official said.

Discussions are at an early stage, and it is not yet clear which option will be chosen to help Eskom, whose finances are in crisis and which implemented load-shedding across the country earlier in 2019 that have hurt local businesses.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already pledged R230bn of financial support for Eskom over the next 10 years, but officials say other steps will be needed to make it financially sustainable.

Ian Stuart, acting deputy director-general for National Treasury’s budget office, said the issue was “large and complex”.