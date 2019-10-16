Wife confessed to hit on hubby - cops

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly confessed to hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

Nonhlanhla Matiwane, from Kwa-Thema in Ekurhuleni, appeared briefly at the Springs magistrate's court yesterday to face a murder rap along with four alleged hitmen who killed her husband Sibusiso Mthombothi, 42.

Police said the men were promised about R80,000 after Mthombothi's life insurance policy payout.

Matiwane, an unemployed mother, was arrested on Monday by police at a house in Tsakane seven months after Mthombothi was shot dead near Ntokozweni School in Kwa-Thema.

Magistrate Khensani Moila postponed Matiwane's bail application until today to allow her to get a Legal Aid lawyer.

Police spokesperson Media Khoza said Matiwane had confessed to hiring a hitman to kill her husband on March 6.

Khoza said Matiwane admitted to knowing only one of the four men accused of killing her husband.