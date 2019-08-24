Scopa to visit Eskom's costly, 'poor performing' new power stations

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) plans to conduct oversight visits to Kusile and Medupi power stations which have been bedevilled by delays, ballooning costs and design problems.

Scopa said on Friday that it had been “concerned about Eskom’s performance” for the past few years.

“The entity has received qualified audits two years in a row, in 2016/17 and 2017/18. During that time, Eskom incurred a loss of R2.3bn, R19.6bn in irregular expenditure and a debt of R380bn in 2017/18. In addition to financial losses, there have been power outages that have had a negative impact on the economy,” Scopa said in a statement.

“The committee has noted that a major contributing cause of the current outages is the poor performance of Eskom’s two new power stations, Medupi and Kusile, which were intended to come on-stream with additional capacity and provide a buffer for Eskom’s existing coal fleet.