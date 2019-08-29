SAHRC welcomes Catzavelos fine, says his actions show remorse

By agreeing to perform 160 hours of community service in a Soweto-based community organisation, Adam Catzavelos - who used the k-word in a holiday video that went viral - has shown remorse.

That is the view of South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after Catzavelos agreed in the equality court to also pay a R150,000 fine to the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation in damages for using the deeply offensive word.

Catzavelos, who conceded that the use of the k-word constituted hate speech, also agreed, as part of a settlement with the commission, to make a public apology.

Magistrate Neelan Karikan made the agreement between the parties an order of the court.