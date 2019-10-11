God protect our son's attacker, says family

The grandmother of a grade 9 pupil who was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by a classmate said her grandson had acted in a way that suggested he knew his days were numbered.

Speaking at Tshepo Mphehlo's memorial service yesterday, Annah Mosebe, 68, said it seemed as if Tshepo knew he was about to die.

She also wished for Tshepo's attacker and his family "God's protection".

"Last week, he (Tshepo) told his mother that he wanted to visit me. When his mother said it was fine, he said his mother was going to miss him. On Monday morning, he left 30 minutes early saying he had lots of school work.

"He tried to show his mother that he will be leaving her soon. What happened is God's will and the suspect did not know what he was doing and he is still our child.

"May God protect him and his home," Mosebe said at the memorial service that was held at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Zone 10 Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, where Tshepo was murdered.