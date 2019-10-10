Bloemfontein boy joins growing list of pupils stabbed to death
A grade 6 pupil from Bloemfontein who was stabbed to death at the weekend is expected to be buried on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said the 14-year-old was allegedly stabbed during an argument with a 21-year-old man in Heidedal.
“According to information received, the victim was carrying a knife, so the suspect went inside his parents’ house and also took a knife and stabbed the victim in the back,” Makhele said.
The boy died in hospital.
On Monday, a 14-year-old pupil was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.
The case against the 15-year-old arrested for the crime was provisionally withdrawn.
On the same day, a grade 9 pupil from a Mossel Bay school was stabbed, allegedly by three fellow pupils..
On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was injured after being stabbed during an argument with a fellow pupil at a high school in Durban.
She was taken to hospital.
