Angelo Agrizzi cross-questioning hits snag at Zondo commission

Armscor chief executive Kevin Wakeford's cross-examination of former Bosasa officials Angelo Agrizzi and Frans Vorster at the state capture inquiry has been postponed.

The postponement relates to information contained in files held by curators of the controversial facilities management company which has not been made available to the commission to date.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, granted Wakeford leave to cross-examine Agrizzi and Vorster on October 7.

The commission's advocate Paul Pretorius said on Wednesday that lawyers representing Agrizzi and Vorster have argued for the postponement of their cross-examination because "factual matters" contained in Bosasa's records have not yet been made available to the commission.

That documentation, he said, is presently under the control of curators who are themselves in dispute as to who is the legitimate curator of the company - a matter which has been taken to the courts.