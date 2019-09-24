'Bosasa files accusing Agrizzi of perjury at Zondo Commission authentic'

The late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson died two days before he was due to give details accusing the company's former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi of lying under oath.

Watson mysteriously died in a car crash around the OR Tambo International Airport last month before he was scheduled to give evidence at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) tax inquiry.

Forensic accountant Jared Watson today confirmed that he personally submitted a document doing rounds which among others disputes Agrizzi's testimony that only Watson was authorised to sign off payments made by Bosasa.

Jared Watson, who is also Watson's cousin, says the evidence the late Bosasa CEO had prepared to lead at the Sars inquiry was going to prove that Agrizzi had himself powers to authorise payments of bribes allegedly made to government officials and ministers to score tenders.