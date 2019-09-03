Gavin Watson's brother: 'My speech went out of the window with the arrival of the big man, Zuma!'

Valence Watson, brother to Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, who was killed in a car crash last week, delivered an emotional tribute at his funeral in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

But he also drew laughter from mourners when he said former president Jacob Zuma's arrival caused his speech "to go out of the window with the arrival of the big man".

“We all know the person Gavin was and how close family was to his heart, including the Bosasa family," said Valence.

Speaking in Xhosa and English, Valence's address received cheers and loud applause from mourners.

He said they were a family who respected everyone: "Our women, our leaders and our church."

"We are here today to say, Hamba Kahle. God took Gavin at the time God appointed. God’s timing is perfect."