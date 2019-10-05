Unknown assailants kill eight near Rwanda's volcanoes park - police

Unknown assailants killed eight people on Friday night in Rwanda's northern area near the Volcanoes National Park that is popular with tourists for its mountain gorillas, police said on Saturday.

The attackers, many of them carrying traditional weapons attacked Kinigi sector in Musanze district, a tourist hub where visitors visit the park to view the gorillas, an endangered species.

"Those criminals killed eight people including six who were killed using traditional weapons and two who were shot dead. 18 people were injured and are being attended by doctors," police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said in a statement.

Security personnel were searching for the attackers, he said.