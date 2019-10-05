Africa

Unknown assailants kill eight near Rwanda's volcanoes park - police

By Reuters - 05 October 2019 - 14:57
Rwandan police did not know who the attackers were or where they came from.
Rwandan police did not know who the attackers were or where they came from.
Image: STOCK

Unknown assailants killed eight people on Friday night in Rwanda's northern area near the Volcanoes National Park that is popular with tourists for its mountain gorillas, police said on Saturday.

The attackers, many of them carrying traditional weapons attacked Kinigi sector in Musanze district, a tourist hub where visitors visit the park to view the gorillas, an endangered species.

"Those criminals killed eight people including six who were killed using traditional weapons and two who were shot dead. 18 people were injured and are being attended by doctors," police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said in a statement.

Security personnel were searching for the attackers, he said.

Rwanda mourns the dead, 25 years since genocide began

Rwanda on Sunday begins one hundred days of mourning for over 800,000 people slaughtered in a genocide that shocked the world, a quarter of a century ...
News
5 months ago

Police did not say whether any tourists were among those killed. However, the hotels in the area are heavily guarded by the military and are unlikely to have been attacked.

It was not clear who the attackers were or where they came from but Rwanda has in the past seen incursions by fighters from the rebel FDLR force from their bases in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The FDLR is composed of former Rwandan soldiers and Hutu militias who fled after taking part in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Over the years various groups opposed to Rwanda have found sanctuary in DRC's vast eastern jungles from where they have occasionally launched attacks on the country. 

One of two people killed in Goodwood hijacking was a Rwanda national and critic of its government

One of the two people killed in shootout with police in Cape Town on Thursday was a Rwandan national.
News
4 months ago

Now grown up: the Rwandan genocide orphans who found a bigger family

Now grown up: the Rwandan genocide orphans who found a bigger family
News
6 months ago

In Rwanda, the long, slow journey to forgiveness

Their embrace is long and warm. Pascal Shyirahwamaboko and Jean-Bosco Gakwenzire have known each other since they were in school together, well over ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
X