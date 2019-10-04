Security guard shot at point-blank range during cash heist

A cash-in-transit security guard was fatally shot while another was wounded during a heist at Boxer Superstores in Motherwell, in Nelson Mandela Bay, on Thursday.

HeraldLIVE reported that the robbers fled with an empty cash box after ambushing three guards outside the store about 1pm.

According to police, several shots were fired in the centre's car park during the heist. One guard was shot in the head at point-blank range while he was exiting the ATM cubicle.

Police said the three guards were at the centre to top up a Capitec Bank ATM when the heist happened.

Police spokesperson Capt Johan Rheeder said: "It is unclear who was shooting, but shots were fired. At this stage it appears the guards were leaving the ATM when five suspects confronted them.

"The guard with the cash box was shot in the head and his firearm stolen. The guard walking with him was shot in the arm. The other guard stayed in the vehicle until the suspects fled.

"The suspects fled with the cash box and appear to have split in several directions. A Datsun Go, Mazda 323 and a Quantum minibus were used as getaway vehicles."