Duduzane Zuma arrives to testify at state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, arrived at the state capture inquiry on Monday with an entourage of lawyers as he begins his first day on the stand.

Zuma is a known business associate of the Gupta family, his name surfacing in allegations of state capture as the person who facilitated meetings between prominent politicians and the Gupta brothers.

Last year, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor told the commission that Zuma had approached her on a flight to China in 2010 and introduced her to two members of the Gupta family. Mentor‚ who served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises at the time‚ detailed the meeting that took place on an Emirates flight en route from SA to China‚ via Dubai. Mentor alleged that the people accompanying Duduzane were “Indian-looking” and identified one of them as Rajesh Gupta.