Here's how taxonomistname and describe all living organisms and fossils

Taxonomy is the discovering, naming, describing, and classification of all living organisms and fossils.

Taxonomists collect plants, animals, fungi or micro-organisms, study them, and group them according to patterns of variation.

They study these organisms in nature, laboratories, and in museums and herbaria where there are research collections. Several million species of animals and over 325,000 species of plants are presently known.

It is estimated that between a few million and 30 million species await discovery. Many of them are in the sea, and marine taxonomy is a particularly scarce skill in South Africa.

Having the correct name for a plant or animal is essential for accessing information about the species, for using it in any way, for conserving it or for controlling it if it’s a problem species.