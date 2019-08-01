Mkhwebane, EFF should wait for Gordhan's review

Writing as a layman in matters of law and with deep respect to the office of the public protector, there are things that don't really make sense to me.

I hold no brief for politicians and very much believe that they must account for their wrongdoing irrespective of their stature or political affiliation, but my understanding of Pravin Gordhan's urgent application to the courts was for the suspension of the immediate enforcing of the remedial action because he was taking them on review.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will obviously be in breach of the law if he acts while this process is on.

He is surely entitled to that recourse like anybody else and I don't understand why public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and EFF were opposing that as they can simply wait for the review and move for the enforcement of the remedial action.

Let the review take its course and if Gordhan is found to have lied then the president will have no choice but to act.

Nick Chimeloane, GaRankuwa