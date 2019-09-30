Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal: 'Hope you enjoyed church today'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has raised eyebrows after allegations that he drove a Steinhoff-sponsored SUV, despite being warned not to.

The claims were published in Rapport. The paper claimed that the car was given to Maimane during the 2016 elections by Markus Jooste, former CEO of Steinhoff. Investments worth billions were lost when the company faced allegations of insider trading and accounting fraud, causing its share price to drop. Jooste resigned after “irregularities” at the company were flagged.

Rapport claims that after the Steinhoff revelations were made, the car was returned.

Maimane has refuted the allegations, taking to Twitter to call the report a smear campaign.