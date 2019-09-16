House story storm in tea cup, says DA

EFF leader Julius Malema says he believes his DA counterpart Mmusi Maimane made a "genuine mistake" when he declared his rental property in the members' interests registry.

Malema was speaking after a City Press report on Maimane's mysterious declaration of a house he did not own.

Malema jumped to Maimane's defence saying he did not believe there was anything sinister and that he also "gets confused by the rules at times".

"I've been in parliament for long and I still get confused by these things [parliament rules] myself and have to get someone to assist me," said Malema.

City Press yesterday reported that Maimane strangely declared a R4m Cape Town property in parliament's registry of members interests despite the property being registered in Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs' shelf company.

Yesterday Maimane sent a letter to his party structures calling the article "regrettable".

He said there was nothing unlawful or illegal about the house, including its purchase by a shelf company owned by a Durban businessman and that he was willing to discuss it in the party structures.

He said that he started renting the Claremont house in 2017 after he and his family's lives were threatened. The DA also rallied behind him.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Maimane erred in declaring the property as it was a rental.