New IFP leader knows he has a mountain to climb

Velenkosini Hlabisa taught history in high school before politics took over his life.

The newly elected IFP leader was a teacher at Nomathiya High School in KwaZulu-Natal between 1987 and 1992. He later moved to Ngebeze High School, also in KZN, where he taught until 1996.

He was born in eMpembeni village into a poor family and attended school in Mtubatuba. He is the first-born of 10 children.

Hlabisa, who joined the IFP Youth Brigade in 1978, aged 14, wanted to be a lawyer but chose teaching as he needed a career that would enable him to quickly find employment and support his family.

The 55-year-old obtained an education degree (B Paed) from the University of Zululand and a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of South Africa.

"My family background made me to rather go for a job that will quickly make me find employment and support my family. To be a lawyer I would have had to do articles and chances of getting employment with permanent salary were small. I had to go for the second choice," he said.

Last month, Hlabisa was elected the new leader of the IFP - taking over from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who had led the party for 44 years.

He had recently served as the secretary-general of the party.