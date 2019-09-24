TVs stolen from SAPS commissioner Khehla Sitole's house

Police commissioner General Khehla Sitole was himself a victim of crime when two TVs were stolen from his house in Mpumalanga last Saturday.

According to national police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, Sitole's house was under construction when the incident took place on September 14.

"It was a theft of two television sets," Naidoo confirmed on Monday night.

"The national commissioner's house is currently under construction and therefore we are exploring certain possibilities. We believe that this was purely opportunistic. It was not a robbery or a break-in," he said.