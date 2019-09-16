South Africa

KZN robbers flee on foot after crashing getaway vehicle

By Orrin Singh - 16 September 2019 - 16:48
The getaway bakkie that crashed on Monday in Isipingo, south of Durban, following an armed robbery.
Image: Supplied

One man was arrested and several others are on the run following a high-speed chase after an armed robbery at a store in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Monday. 

About five men entered a business premises on Monday morning and held up staff and customers, making off with cellphones, handbags and computers. No cash was taken. 

The men fled the scene in two getaway vehicles, of which one was spotted by members of metro police along Jooma Road. 

"The getaway bakkie crashed into another vehicle. Suspects alighted from the bakkie and fled," said a source. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that one suspect was arrested following an exchange of gunfire. 

"No injuries were sustained. One suspect was arrested and the others managed to evade arrest," she said.

A case of armed robbery is being investigated. 

