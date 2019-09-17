South Africa

Man bust for opening false case

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 17 September 2019 - 08:50
The man was arrested after a thorough investigation,police said.
The man was arrested after a thorough investigation,police said.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A 37-year-old man who claimed he was robbed of cash and a cellphone was arrested after police discovered he had sold the phone himself.

The man was expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday for opening a false robbery case.

The "incident" happened while the man was driving to Durban in August.

"He claimed he was travelling with three men and while they were at Morningside, the three men robbed him of his cellphone and cash.

Bogus Hawks official arrested for soliciting bribes from suspects

A 40-year-old man will appear in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of extortion and impersonating a police official.
News
3 months ago

"A case of robbery was opened at Phoenix police station for further investigation," said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the man was arrested after a thorough investigation.

"The suspect was thoroughly interviewed by detectives. It was uncovered that the man had sold his cellphone in Morningside and was not robbed.

"Phoenix police opened a case of defeating the ends of justice and he was charged," said Gwala.

Police issued a stern warning against opening false cases that wasted state resources.

"We will act decisively against those who open false cases," said Gwala.

Man arrested for 'spreading lies' on Facebook about cop in Mpumalanga

A 22-year-old man is in custody after appearing in Bethal magistrate's court on charges of crimen injuria and incitement to commit crime after ...
News
2 weeks ago

D-day for Richard Mdluli and co-accused

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli will today know his fate in a 1999 kidnapping case after his bid for permanent stay of prosecution was ...
News
1 month ago

He said I was bewitched - 'Prophet' rapes mother of two

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a false prophet last week. Her attacker allegedly forced her to insert a R2 coin into her vagina to get ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
X