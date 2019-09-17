Man bust for opening false case

A 37-year-old man who claimed he was robbed of cash and a cellphone was arrested after police discovered he had sold the phone himself.

The man was expected to appear in the Verulam magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday for opening a false robbery case.

The "incident" happened while the man was driving to Durban in August.

"He claimed he was travelling with three men and while they were at Morningside, the three men robbed him of his cellphone and cash.