Trevor Manuel apologises for criticising judge

Old Mutual board chairperson Trevor Manuel has apologised “unreservedly” for the remarks he made on a high court judge who found that the dismissal of the company's CEO Peter Moyo was unlawful.

Manuel came under heavy criticism for seemingly targeting a judge who had ruled against the Old Mutual board's decision to fire Moyo. He said the board could not be overruled by a “single individual who happens to wear a robe”.

In his apology, Manuel noted that he had caused “discomfort” and said that he had not intended to “show disrespect” to judge Mashile.

“I accept that my language was wholly inappropriate to express my disagreement with the decision and sincerely regret the manner in which I did so,” said Manuel.

Moyo was fired from the company by the board chaired by former finance minister Manuel for alleged conflict of interest involving a company he co-founded, NMT Capital.

The board said at the time, that there were concerns around declaration of Moyo's dividends in the company. The financial services company said there was a break down in trust and confidence between them and Moyo.