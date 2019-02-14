Witbank mom accused of killing her children still under observation

The case against the 24-year-old woman from Klarinet in Witbank accused of killing her four children in December was on Thursday postponed in the Witbank Magistrate's Court.

Zinhle Maditla was scheduled to return to court on March 12‚ when she was expected to have seen yet another psychiatrist.

The court last month ordered that she see three different psychiatrists to establish her mental state. This after her lawyer had pleaded for his client to be sent for mental observation.

Jabulani Maphete submitted that Maditla could not have been in her "right state of mind when the alleged offence was committed".