100-year-old man gets a house in Gauteng - after 22-year wait

On Mandela Day, 100-year-old Dipabalo Boy Mohedo and his wife Johanna Nsibande were presented with a new home. Mohedo and his wife had waited 22 years for an RDP house.

They lived in a shack without electricity and Nsibande would have to help her husband to an outside plastic toilet daily.

Groundup reported their plight in April.

Touched by the couple’s story, directors of Afribiz Investment in partnership with the Collen Mashabana Foundation built the couple a house in Mackenzieville, Nigel, in just over a month.

Snake Park informal settlement residents cheered as Mohedo and Nsibande were ushered into their new home. The house has three bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and sitting room. It also has electricity, water, a geyser and an inside toilet.

The couple was presented with blankets and furniture.