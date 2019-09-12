Man in court for rape and murder of Limpopo teenager

A 37-year-old man appeared in the Bethal Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Emzinoni on Sunday.

The man was taken in for questioning on Monday, after the girl disappeared from Malema Section.

She had been sent to a nearby shop by a neighbour, but did not return. Her parents and community members conducted a search, but failed to locate her.