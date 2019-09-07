An online petition is calling for the national register for sex offenders to be publicly available on various online and mobile platforms for easy access.

The register‚ which is kept by the justice department‚ is a record of names of those who have been found guilty of sexual offences against children and mentally disabled people.

The register is not open to the public and is kept confidential. It gives employers in the public or private sectors such as schools‚ crèches and hospitals the right to check that a person being hired is fit to work with children or mentally disabled people.

In an online petition addressed to justice minister Ronald Lamola‚ petition creator Nelisa Ngqulana said South Africa had the highest rate of rape and gender-based violence in the world.