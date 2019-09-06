Celebs, premier fight rape claims
Several personalities are mounting legal action against a social media movement that has been making damaging allegations of rape and sexual assault on social networks.
The movement, which was started after the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana gripped the nation, has been naming and shaming alleged rape perpetrators online.
Social media influencer and lawyer Tumi Sole threatened legal action with a letter of demand after his name appeared on the social network among pastors, football players, politicians, socialites and DJs accused of sexual assault.
Sole's lawyers gave a Twitter account holder who had levelled allegations of sexual assault against him until 1pm yesterday to remove all the "defamatory" remarks made against their client.
By noon the account had been deactivated even though screen grabs of the allegations were still circulating on social media.
Sole in a letter sent to his accuser alleged the person had attempted to extort money from him before.
"Cease and desist from disseminating to any third party including a Twitter account holder to post statements relating to our client. Request @HSurvivors2 to remove all tweets related to our client including tweets posted on 3 September 2019. Cease and desist from harassing or intimidating our client."
Sole's lawyers said he had received two e-mails from the alleged victim on Wednesday threatening him to pay money or face being "destroyed".
One of the e-mails stated: "O ska batla gong tena Sole (do not wear me out). It's the 4th. O re ke jile eng? I hv not been to my appt (sic). Don't f@&k with me bitch. You are messing with someone who could potentially destroy you. Send the f@&king money bitch."
Sole declined to comment yesterday, saying he had been advised not to speak on the matter.
Sole's lawyer Corne Lewis told Sowetan yesterday that he was aware that the information peddled about his client was removed by 1pm.
"At the moment we will have to wait for further instructions from our client about what to do next," Lewis said.
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul, who was accused of rape by a woman who wanted to remain anonymous on the DBN_Survivors Twitter page on Tuesday, said he was taking legal advice.
Saul's spokesperson Monwabisi Nkompela told Sowetan yesterday that the premier had also referred the matter to law enforcement agencies.
"At the moment these are faceless people [making these allegations]... the premier has referred the issue for legal advice," Nkompela said.
Numerous other celebrities, socialites and business people were named for alleged sexual crimes by victims who claimed to have fallen prey to their sexual predatory actions in the past.
Most of the alleged victims did not report the sexual assault cases or lay charges with the police.
The SABC said it has taken note of the allegations on social media platforms against some of its on-air talent who have been accused of perpetrating sexual violence against women.
It committed itself to decisively deal with anyone providing services to the SABC who is found guilty by the legal
authorities of sexual and gender-based
violence.