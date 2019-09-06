Celebs, premier fight rape claims

Several personalities are mounting legal action against a social media movement that has been making damaging allegations of rape and sexual assault on social networks.

The movement, which was started after the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana gripped the nation, has been naming and shaming alleged rape perpetrators online.

Social media influencer and lawyer Tumi Sole threatened legal action with a letter of demand after his name appeared on the social network among pastors, football players, politicians, socialites and DJs accused of sexual assault.

Sole's lawyers gave a Twitter account holder who had levelled allegations of sexual assault against him until 1pm yesterday to remove all the "defamatory" remarks made against their client.

By noon the account had been deactivated even though screen grabs of the allegations were still circulating on social media.

Sole in a letter sent to his accuser alleged the person had attempted to extort money from him before.