'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has arrested three men believed to be part of the infamous Rolex Gang.

They were arrested following a joint operation by the JMPD's K9 Unit, Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, SAPS and Tracker.

On Sunday, a task team was activated after information was received that the group would commit a robbery in Sandton, Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said members were positioned strategically to look out for the suspects.

The trio was spotted in Sandton, allegedly scouting for possible victims.