South Africa

'Rolex Gang' arrested in Sandton

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 12 August 2019 - 12:59
The trio was arrested after a joint operation by the JMPD's K9 Unit, the Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, Saps and Tracker.
Image: JMPD Chief David Tembe

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has arrested three men believed to be part of the infamous Rolex Gang.

They were arrested following a joint operation by the JMPD's K9 Unit, Hawks, Bad Boyz Security, SAPS and Tracker.

On Sunday, a task team was activated after information was received that the group would commit a robbery in Sandton, Johannesburg.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said members were positioned strategically to look out for the suspects.

The trio was spotted in Sandton, allegedly scouting for possible victims.

They were travelling in a Golf 6 GTI with fake number plates and a Renault Sandero.

Minnaar said the men later made their way to the Pineslopes shopping centre in Fourways, where they seemed to have spotted a victim.

Both cars left the mall and closely followed a vehicle to William Nicol Drive.

Minnaar said with assistance from the Pretoria Saps Air Wing chopper, both cars were stopped and the suspects arrested.

Officers confiscated firearms and ammunition, gloves, cell phones and fake number plates.

