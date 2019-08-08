WATCH | Suspect goods tossed out of window before police raids in Joburg CBD

In another incident, two tactical response team members were arrested after police investigated a possible leak of information about the planned operation in the CBD.

"Police believe the loot found in the 46 vehicles in the basement parking at Lister Building could be the cargo that was removed the night before after the illegal traders had received a tip-off."

Gauteng provincial commissioner of police Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has commended the crime intelligence and anti-corruption units for “sterling” work during the raids.

“We certainly hope that the arrest of seven of our own will prove to the people of Gauteng that we are serious about eradicating crime. No one is above the law,” Mawela said.

He said the raids had become regular occurrences since the launch of operation O Kae Molao.

Gauteng premier David Makhura said: “As South Africans we must work collectively to build our economy and create much-needed jobs. We need to make a significant dent in the illegal trade of counterfeit goods as they pose an economic risk to the country."

Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the operations in the CBD on Wednesday, said: “Bravo to the SAPS, we remain resolute of the capabilities of our men and women in blue. We told the nation that we will continue to stamp the authority of the state.

"We cannot have parallel governance with criminals. Therefore we will continue to squeeze the space for criminals to zero regardless of race, gender or nationality.”