TV star Tshego Koke denies sex abuse claim

SA women have come out in big numbers to name and shame alleged sex abusers on social media.

Twitter accounts such as @AmINext_SA and @helpsurvivers are aimed at exposing alleged perpetrators in the scourge of gender-based violence. "South African women scared to live their lives all while demanding justice for those who had theirs cut short," the bio for @helpsurvivers reads.

Using #ShutdownSouthAfrica and #AmINext - that both went viral - social media users are urged to anonymously name and shame their alleged abuser.

Without verifying any of the facts, the accounts then publicly publish the information, which have in turn been retweeted by many users.

Many well-known personalities have been named. One of them is MTV Base presenter Tshego Koke, who immediately released a statement to slam his rape accusation as false.