Burning building leads to deaths of three, looting of shops

Three people have died after a building burnt down and collapsed in Kaal Street Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said the fire at an old, hijacked building was reported in the early hours of Sunday. “ One female and two males were confirmed dead at the scene. Two [of the victims were] burnt beyond recognition inside the building and one male died after the wall collapsed on him,” said Masondo.

Masondo said the cause of the fire was still to be confirmed although residents are alleging that the fire was started by a female who allegedly found her boyfriend with another woman in the building. Masondo said that would form part of the investigation.

“Electrical cables seem to have [boosted] the fire as it spread [quickly] across the ground floor of the building alleged to have been an old warehouse with more than 40 rooms that had been [created] by residents inside the building."

Mavela said only one body of a female had been positively identified to have been of Zama Nxumalo who had been visiting her boyfriend in one of the rooms.