First confirmed death in Gauteng looting and violence, as arrests rise to 100

More police officers will be sent to volatile parts of Gauteng as looting and violence spread on Monday.

The SAPS have confirmed that a man was shot and killed in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, as outbreaks of violence and looting continued to ravage Gauteng on Monday.

Initial reports indicated that the unidentified man was shot in the head as foreign-owned shops were looted on Monday morning.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the incident took place on the corner of Twist and Kapteijn streets. It was still unclear who fired the shot.

SAPS spokesman Col Lungelo Dlamini confirmed on Monday evening that the man had died.