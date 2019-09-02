Motorists to feel the pinch as petrol and diesel rise this week

The price of both grades of petrol is set to rise at midnight on Tuesday, the central energy fund said on Monday afternoon.

Both 95 and 93 octane fuel will go up 11c/l while both grades of diesel are to increase 26c/l, Sowetan's sister publication BusinessLIVE reported.

The fund said in a statement that while the international prices of oil, gas and paraffin fell during the review period, a weakening rand necessitated the increases. The rand averaged R15.17/$ during this period, a weakening of nearly 8%, which was offset by the price of Brent crude falling by a little more than 8% during August.

The maximum wholesale and retail prices of illuminating paraffin will go up 24c/l and 32c/l, respectively.