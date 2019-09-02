Three die as jealous lover burns boyfriend's abode

A lovers' tiff involving a married woman, her boyfriend and his other girlfriend resulted in the burning down of a Johannesburg building, that left three people dead.

Among the dead was the 33-year-old married woman, identified by her father as Zama Nxumalo.

Nxumalo had left her five-year-old child with a friend while visiting her boyfriend for the night. The incident in Jeeppestown took place in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The fire was allegedly started by the man's other girlfriend after she arrived to find him with another woman.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told Sowetan she saw a huge smoke around 3am and realised that the building was on fire.

"I jumped out of the bed and went outside and found the woman [who allegedly started the fire] fuming and swearing at the top of her voice. She told me she wanted to burn her cheating boyfriend with petrol and teach him a lesson," the neighbour said.