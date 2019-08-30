Arms manufacturer scores R1.8-billion state bailout

Cash-strapped state-owned arms manufacturer Denel has finally received a bail out from government.

The company, which faced cashflow challenges that resulted in staff two months ago getting their full salaries late, confirmed the R1.8-billion recapitalisation on Friday afternoon.

Denel group chief executive Danie du Toit said the R1.8 billion recapitalisation resulted from tangible progress of detailed plans to restructure the business, enter into strategic partnerships and find new markets for its high-technology products and solutions.

“We are grateful for the unwavering support that we receive from our shareholder, the government, and National Treasury. It demonstrates a confidence at high level for the measures taken by the new board and management and a commitment to support us through the next stages of the turnaround,” he said.