Court battle continues for prisoner to use his laptop at Johannesburg prison

Mbalenhle Ntuli, an inmate at Johannesburg Medium C correctional facility, was supposed to argue his case against the department of correctional services on Wednesday, but it was postponed because the department’s lawyer was out of the country.

The department was ordered to pay the costs for the day and the case was set down for September 3 at the South Gauteng high court.

Ntuli told the judge that he was not happy with the postponement. He said his case had been in court for close to a year and his course registration was expiring on Friday.

His studies have already been compromised after being denied access to his laptop in his cell and now he will incur financial costs for not completing his course in the stipulated time, he told GroundUp.

"I’m disappointed … I will have to register again and do all of those courses again. I will see if I can negotiate with the college but I am still going to continue my fight to use my laptop in the cell," said Ntuli.