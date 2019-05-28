Two 'prophets' nabbed for theft

Police have arrested two men who allegedly pretended to be prophets and robbed female students of eight laptops and two cellphones.

The two were found in possession of a laptop and two cellphones they allegedly stole from victims that they "prophesied" to in Pretoria on Friday.

Police said the men from Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, allegedly told their victims that they were prophets and that they "wanted to get rid of their bad luck and curse".

Police spokesperson Capt Daniel Mavimbela said police believe the men were behind the spate of robberies of unsuspecting students. He said the suspects were arrested after one of the victims spotted one of the "prophets" and called the police.

"Having duped victims into handing over properties that also included handbags and cellphones, the suspects are also said to have prompted victims to buy certain items from local supermarkets under the guise that such would be used during rituals to cast away bad luck and curse from victims," Mavimbela said.