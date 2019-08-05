'Sex-pest' bishop assaulted behind bars for having a phone

Alleged sex-pest bishop Tefo Pitso of Jehovah Shamma International Ministries was allegedly beaten to a pulp in prison after being accused of illegally possessing a cellphone.

The self-proclaimed prophet is being held in custody while facing trial for 12 rape and sexual assault charges. The incident allegedly occurred at Potchefstroom Prison on Tuesday when members of correctional service's specialised unit, emergency support team (EST), were searching the facility for contraband.

According to an application for external medical treatment sent to the head of the facility Sipho Mahlangu by Baloyi-Ntsako Attorneys, Pitso was allegedly brutally attacked by five members of EST.

They claimed that EST members, commonly known as the Amaberete of prisons, forced Pitso to admit ownership of the cellphone found in the possession of his co-inmate, and ignored comments from other fellow inmates that the owner of the cellphone was not in at the time of the search but was attending court.

"During the said assault, his head was pressed down between the legs of one official while others held his hands, and pressed him down from his back on his shoulders.