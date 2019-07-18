Inmate stabs prison's female chief

A female head of the Baviaanspoort Maximum Prison in Roodeplaat, Pretoria, was allegedly stabbed in the face by an inmate serving a life imprisonment sentence.

A source told Sowetan that the official was on duty and attended to complaints about three other inmates in her office on Sunday.

The inmate allegedly walked into the office and took out a knife and stabbed her close to the eye.

He said the inmate is alleged to be a member of a notorious "numbers gang" called 26s who believe in stabbing officials for promotion and respect in their gangs.

"The official was fortunate, because there were three other officers and three other inmates present and she was rescued and taken to hospital to receive medical attention," the so source said.