Five years after Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing, and still no cop shop

Five years after the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing released its findings and recommendations, the site where a police station was supposed to have been built in Makhaza still stands empty.

The site is overgrown with weeds and grass and strewn with rubbish.

Recommendation 19 (of 20 made by the commission) said a new police station should be established at Makhaza, which has been waiting for a police station since 2004.

Delivering his budget speech in parliament in May 2018, police minister Bheki Cele said Makhaza would get a station by 2022.

On Monday, to mark five years since the commission made its recommendations, the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) together with residents of Makhaza occupied the vacant site and started building a wall, using concrete bricks and cement, in the centre of the land.