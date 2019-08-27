South Africa

Five years after Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing, and still no cop shop

By Mary-Anne Gontsana for GroundUp - 27 August 2019 - 07:29
To mark five years since the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry recommended a police station be built in Makhaza, the Social Justice Coalition and residents built a wall on the building site. The station has yet to be built.
To mark five years since the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry recommended a police station be built in Makhaza, the Social Justice Coalition and residents built a wall on the building site. The station has yet to be built.
Image: Sibusiso Mdlankomo / GroundUp

Five years after the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing released its findings and recommendations, the site where a police station was supposed to have been built in Makhaza still stands empty.

The site is overgrown with weeds and grass and strewn with rubbish.

Recommendation 19 (of 20 made by the commission) said a new police station should be established at Makhaza, which has been waiting for a police station since 2004.

Delivering his budget speech in parliament in May 2018, police minister Bheki Cele said Makhaza would get a station by 2022.

On Monday, to mark five years since the commission made its recommendations, the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) together with residents of Makhaza occupied the vacant site and started building a wall, using concrete bricks and cement, in the centre of the land.

Activists accuse top cops of ignoring court order

As if acting police chief Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane doesn’t have enough to worry about‚ civil rights groups have accused him of being in ...
News
2 years ago

SJC deputy general secretary Mandisa Dyantyi said: “The three current police stations in Khayelitsha… are not enough to carry the burden of crime in Khayelitsha.”

Dyantyi said the police ministry and the South African Police Service were continuing to fail the vulnerable and the poor.

Veronica Welem, resident in the area since 1993 and a member of the Ikamva Lethu Neighbourhood Watch, said people had to pay R40 for a taxi to report crimes to Harare police station.

She said it was difficult for Harare police to service a big area like Makhaza on top of the other areas they have to patrol.

“We manage to catch the criminals at night [on patrols], but then we have to call Harare police station and on top of that we have to wait till they get to us. In many instances, the criminals we catch manage to get away,” said Welem.

The SJC has highlighted the need for visible policing, more human resources for police in the area, CCTV cameras, improved infrastructure and public lighting.

Police had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.

- Article originally published on GroundUp.

R100 million for Muizenberg SAPS‚ dololo for Khayelitsha

Police in the Western Cape have refuted claims that they are behind the R100-million upgrade of the Muizenberg Police Station. The upgrade has ...
News
2 years ago

Inquiry recommendations 'doable': Police

A commission of inquiry's recommendations on how to improve policing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, are "doable", the area's cluster commander said on ...
News
5 years ago

Khayelitsha has policing inefficiencies: Report

Policing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, has serious overlapping inefficiencies, according to a report released on Monday. In its report the commission of ...
News
5 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
X