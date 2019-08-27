Police are the most corrupt public servants: Corruption Watch report

Corruption in the police service constituted the most reports received in 2019, Corruption Watch said on Tuesday.

According to the organisation, 1,591 whistle-blowers exposed corruption in different sectors across the country.

The third edition of half-yearly publication Analysis of Corruption Trends Report revealed that, for the first time, the police had overtaken sectors such as schools, health and local government.

The leading forms of corruption in the police were abuse of power (35.7%) and bribery (30.6%).

Whistle-blowers alleged that the police network of patronage protected the corrupt and punished those striving to blow the whistle on graft, or members of the public seeking help after filing a case.

According to the report, corruption in schools stood at 30.6%.