Robbers open fire inside Malmesbury supermarket, kill three people

Police are closing in on robbers who killed three people and wounded two others at a supermarket in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury, on Sunday night.

Capt FC Van Wyk said organised-crime detectives and Milnerton cluster investigators have been hard at work since the shooting.

"Early this morning in a tracing operation in Bellville South, they arrested two suspects aged 34 and 35. One other suspect is held for questioning and the team of detectives is on the heels of two other suspects.

"The operation is currently in progress and more arrests are imminent."

Van Wyk said four suspects had entered the business, taken a substantial amount of cash and shot the occupants.

- TimesLIVE