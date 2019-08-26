Police move fast to arrest one suspect after policeman shot dead by robbers in Braamfisher

A first suspect has been arrested following the death of a policeman who was gunned down on Sunday night in Braamficher, Soweto, while on duty.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishu Naidoo said 36-year-old Const Mokgope Rankoe and a colleague from Dobsonville police station, who is now in hospital, were attending to a complaint of a robbery in progress around midnight when they came under fire.

“Constable Rankoe was struck in his head by a bullet and the colleague was overpowered before both members' firearms and cellular phones were stolen from them," said Naidoo.

"Constable Rankoe was rushed to hospital where he died a short while later.”

Naidoo said one 9mm firearm, suspected to be one of the suspect's firearms, was found at the scene.

An integrated team worked through the night and arrested one suspect within hours of the incident. The team is continuing its search for at least one more suspect.