Police move fast to arrest one suspect after policeman shot dead by robbers in Braamfisher
A first suspect has been arrested following the death of a policeman who was gunned down on Sunday night in Braamficher, Soweto, while on duty.
Police spokesperson Brig Vishu Naidoo said 36-year-old Const Mokgope Rankoe and a colleague from Dobsonville police station, who is now in hospital, were attending to a complaint of a robbery in progress around midnight when they came under fire.
“Constable Rankoe was struck in his head by a bullet and the colleague was overpowered before both members' firearms and cellular phones were stolen from them," said Naidoo.
"Constable Rankoe was rushed to hospital where he died a short while later.”
Naidoo said one 9mm firearm, suspected to be one of the suspect's firearms, was found at the scene.
An integrated team worked through the night and arrested one suspect within hours of the incident. The team is continuing its search for at least one more suspect.
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the speedy arrest of the suspect but at the same time condemned "the attack on our members and killing of one of the police officers".
"I have directed that all those responsible for this attack must be arrested and through the criminal justice system, they must face the full brunt of the law", said Sitole.
"The murder of the constable comes as police management nationally prepares to commemorate 29 fallen colleagues in Pretoria this coming Sunday."
The Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko, has condemned the killing of a police officer.
“We are calling on members of the community to assist the police with information that will lead to the arrest of the second perpetrator. Importantly, we are also pleading with members of the community to come forward, work closely with the police to assist the state in putting together a solid case and verify if the suspects are not linked to other criminal activities.” said Mazibuko
Naidoo said the suspect will appear in court soon.
“We appeal to anyone with information on crime to please contact our toll-free Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all calls will be treated with strictest confidence.”
