Teenage boy (13) wakes up to find his relatives dead

A 13-year-old boy crawled to his neighbours to seek help after he woke up to find his three relatives mysteriously dead in their home yesterday morning.

Sipho Miya was terrified to discover the bodies of his grandmother Stella Miya, 73, aunt Gugulethu Miya, 35, and cousin Mpho Dube, 13, in their home in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

Sipho had apparently gone to sleep early the night before and was traumatised to wake up and find the bodies of his relatives lying around the house. The cause of death of the three family members is yet to be determined. Police spokesperson Capt Teboho Lephoto said three inquest cases were being investigated.

Lephoto said police were not certain whether the cause of death could have been smoke inhalation from a brazier that was found in the house or whether the three ingested poison.

A neighbour, who was the first to respond to the 13-year-old boy's cries for help, was stunned to find the bodies of the three family members lying around the house.

Sophia Khumalo, 53, told Sowetan she was called by another neighbour who told her that the boy had crawled to his house to seek help.

"I rushed and found him [Sipho] lying on the ground.

All that he was able to do was to tell the other neighbour that his grandmother, aunt and cousin refused to wake up.