Nelson Mandela University entrances blockaded in anti-crime protest

Gates to the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth were shut on Monday morning.

“When staff tried to unblock barricades, it almost escalated into violence. Management has temporarily halted all student transport as a precautionary measure,” the university shared on social media.

A police unit is monitoring the situation. The barricades were at the north and south entrances.

The protest action is believed to relate to growing outrage over reports of muggings and robberies affecting staff and students.

On-site academic activities were called off.

"In light of this morning’s protest action. . .Management have taken a decision to host lectures via alternative methods today until further notice on all PE campuses. All efforts will continue to maintain accessibility on North and South campuses."

The university said in a statement on Sunday that this was an issue of great concern to everyone on campus, as well as elsewhere in the metro, and it was already implementing additional security measures to curb crime, in conjunction with students and other role players.