Nine die in Zebediela horror crash

Nine people were killed and 27 more sustained serious injuries in an accident in Limpopo on Saturday night.

Police in Zebediela outside Mokopane are investigating a case of culpable homicide, following the crash at about 8.30pm along the R579 road near Rafiri village.

It is alleged that a Nissan bakkie was overtaking another motor vehicle when it collided head on with a Toyota Quantum. Subsequently, another Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes Benz sedan were also involved.

Seven people died instantly, while two were certified dead on arrival at hospital, said police.

The injured were admitted to various hospitals for medical treatment.