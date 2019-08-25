South Africa

Nine die in Zebediela horror crash

By Staff Reporter - 25 August 2019 - 12:33
Nine people were killed when a motorist tried to overtake a vehicle, resulting in an accident involving four vehicles..
Image: SAPS

Nine people were killed and 27 more sustained serious injuries in an accident in Limpopo on Saturday night.

Police in Zebediela outside Mokopane are investigating a case of culpable homicide, following the crash at about 8.30pm along the R579 road near Rafiri village.

It is alleged that a Nissan bakkie was overtaking another motor vehicle when it collided head on with a Toyota Quantum. Subsequently, another Toyota Quantum and a Mercedes Benz sedan were also involved.

Seven people died instantly, while two were certified dead on arrival at  hospital, said police.

The injured were admitted to various hospitals for medical treatment.

