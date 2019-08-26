Tributes pour in for doyen of construction Ndlovu

Businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu has been described as a selfless leader who lived to make a difference to those around her.

Yesterday, tributes continued to pour in as country mourns the passing of the former Umkhonto weSizwe veteran.

Ndlovu died on Saturday morning in hospital after being involved in a head-on collision on the N4 on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg in the North West. Three other people died in the crash.

She founded Motheo Construction Group in 1997 and served as its executive chair.

She was extensively involved in the low-cost housing sector, through the Motheo group of companies. She also served as a board member at various listed and unlisted companies.

Acting president David Mabuza said the nation was sad to lose a phenomenal woman such as Ndlovu.

"Dr Ndlovu has been at the forefront of almost all our women empowerment initiatives, wherein she pioneered black economic empowerment and was foremost in the peace and reconstruction efforts of our country and continent. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ndlovu family, for their loss is our loss too. May her soul rest in eternal peace," said Mabuza.